Thunderstorms with abundant lightning are likely across the region the next few days.
A low pressure system offshore will bring several rounds of thunderstorms to the area, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening
Scattered storms are likely Wednesday and Thursday afternoons and evenings. These storms are following an extended period of hot and dry weather.
The lightning activity level is 3 on a 1-6 scale. The storms will have some rainfall.
Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.