A dry cold front will increase winds across eastern Washington and Eastern Oregon Tuesday afternoon and evening, and the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch in effect Tuesday afternoon through evening.
For areas throughout the Columbia Basin down to central Oregon, the combination of breezy winds, low humidity and dry vegetation may lead to extreme fire behavior for any new or existing fires.
West to northwest winds of 10-20 mph are expected with gusting to 30 mph. Humidity is expected to be 10-20%. Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
