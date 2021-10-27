CANYON CITY — The trial of a former Grant County sheriff’s deputy accused of attempted rape and two additional counts of domestic violence toward his wife in 2019 has been postponed for a third time.
Initially scheduled to begin in October 2020 and rescheduled for April of this year before being continued yet again, the trial of Tyler Smith finally got underway briefly on Monday, Oct. 25, in Grant County Circuit Court with jury selection.
On Tuesday morning, however, the proceedings were continued once more after the defense asked for more time to prepare, citing an issue with material arriving late in the discovery process.
A new trial date has not yet been scheduled.
Smith was arrested in Sept. 2019 and indicted on charges of attempted first-degree rape, attempted first-degree sexual abuse and fourth-degree assault constituting domestic violence.
He has pleaded not guilty to those charges.
Smith was placed on paid administrative leave for unspecified reasons by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 9, 2019, and was fired on Dec. 17 of the same year. The county has declined to state the reason for his dismissal.
In a whistleblower lawsuit filed last December in federal court, Smith claims his firing and the criminal charges he is now facing are part of a plot to retaliate against him for reporting allegations that another former deputy, Abigail Mobley, had a series of sexually explicit phone conversations with a county jail inmate.
The lawsuit names Mobley, former Sheriff Glenn Palmer, Undersheriff Zach Mobley, District Attorney Jim Carpenter and Grant County as defendants.
The county has disputed those allegations in court filings.
After reviewing the “sex talk” allegations against Mobley, the Oregon Department of Justice declined to file criminal charges against her.
Smith’s rape case is being heard by Klamath County Circuit Court Judge Dan Bunch, and the Oregon Department of Justice is handling the prosecution.
Smith is represented by defense attorneys Andrew Coit and Andrea Coit of Eugene.
