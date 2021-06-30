Firefighters continue battling the 120-acre Lovlett Corral Fire, which is burning on the Heppner Ranger District, approximately 10 miles northwest of Monument.
The Lovlett Corral Fire was reported on June 29 and is burning primarily to the northwest in grass and timber, according to a press release. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Fire managers located the wildfire with assistance from an Oregon Department of Forestry detection camera located on Monument Mountain. The fire experienced active fire behavior throughout the afternoon yesterday as hot and dry conditions contributed to increased fire behavior and growth.
Firefighters, aided by aerial resources, focused suppression efforts on establishing containment lines to slow the spread of the fire. Numerous resources aided in initial attack efforts, including support from Oregon Department of Forestry.
Today firefighters will continue to build containment lines, where terrain and fuels allow for crews to safely engage, while utilizing aircraft to slow fire spread and cool hotspots within the fire perimeter. Approximately 100 personnel are being assigned to the fire today, including seven engines and four hand crews. Additional resources are on order.
The Forest will inbrief the High Desert Interagency Type 3 Incident Management Team today at 2 p.m., and the team is anticipated to take command of the fire tomorrow. An incident command post will be set up at the Morrow County OHV Park. The health and safety of the public and wildland fire responders is top priority and mitigations are being taken regarding group sizes by dispersing resources through separate and smaller fire camps and conducting virtual meetings when possible.
Hot and dry conditions are expected to persist throughout the week. Fire officials want to remind everyone that the current fire danger rating remains at high, and public use restrictions involving chainsaw use, smoking and off-road travel are in effect.
For more information regarding restrictions, call 877-958-9663 or visit facebook.com/UmatillaNF.
The latest fire information will be posted on the Blue Mountains Fire Information Blog. To receive updates on fires in the Blue Mountains, follow the blog at http://bluemountainfireinfo.blogspot.com.
More information about the Umatilla National Forest is available at fs.usda.gov/umatilla.
