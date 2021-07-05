Firefighters have contained 25% of the Dixie Creek fire north of Prairie City overnight.
According to a Monday Oregon Department of Forestry press release, the fire has burned approximately 570 acres of grass, brush, and timber within lands protected by ODFW and the Prairie City Rural Fire Department.
In its press release, ODF said the fire was initially reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Air and ground resources were able to stop the fire late in the evening on Saturday and have kept the fire within the same footprint since the initial burn period. In addition, fire personnel on Sunday patrolled the fire and monitored for any change to fire behavior or areas of concern to keep the fire contained at 25%, according to ODF.
According to the ODF press release, with command of the fire handed over to the High Desert Interagency Type 3 on Monday, the firefighters focus on mopping up the edge of the fireline to secure the perimeter.
Meanwhile, according to ODF, tankers, and helicopters are available to support fire suppression on the ground.
In addition, ODF reports that resources assigned to the fire include hotshot crews, dozers, watercress, hand crews, wildland fire engines, water tenders, and numerous overhead to manage the incident.
The press release said the interagency team is made up of personnel from the Malheur National Forest, and Vale and Burns District Bureau of Land Management.
