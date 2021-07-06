Firefighters have made progress on the Dixie Creek Fire north of Prairie City.
The fire 3.4 miles northwest of Prairie City was 25% contained on Monday, according to an Oregon Department of Forestry press release. The fire has burned approximately 541 acres of grass, brush and timber within lands protected by ODF and the Prairie City Rural Fire Department.
ODF said the fire was reported just before 2 p.m. on Saturday. Air and ground resources were able to stop the fire late in the evening on Saturday and have kept the fire within the same footprint since the report.
ODF noted Monday that fire personnel patrolled the fire on Sunday and monitored for any changes to fire behavior or areas of concern to keep the fire contained.
The fire, which prompted Prairie City to cancel its fireworks show, is under the command of the High Desert Interagency Type 3 Team, under the leadership of Incident Commander Tim Boyce.
Lovlett Corral Fire
The Lovlett Corral Fire 10.8 miles northwest of Monument is approximately 137 acres and is now 95% contained. Fire behavior has been minimal, primarily consisting of smoldering and creeping.
Firefighters continued to strengthen containment lines and completed mop up activities farther into the interior of the fire perimeter. Mopping up includes searching for pockets of heat, digging out the heat source and cooling with water.
Where containment lines are secured, firefighters also completed suppression repair (such as constructing water bars to help reduce erosion potential) based on identified rehabilitation needs.
Lewis Rock Fire
The Lewis Rock Fire ballooned to 448 acres and has moved chiefly south away from Mitchell and surrounding areas as fire managers and the Wheeler County sheriff remain confident that there is no threat to the communities.
According to a Tuesday press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry, the winds calmed down overnight and allowed fire crews to hold the fire in check.
ODF’s press release noted that, while an overnight infrared flight detected heat close to containment lines, firefighters have established hose lays along much of the fire’s perimeter and are beginning to mop up toward the interior to prevent spot fires.
Fire crews are working against the clock as thunderstorms are expected to develop over the area over the next week, bringing the threat of lightning and erratic winds, the press release noted.
According to ODF, fire crews will be “at-the-ready” should additional fires spark from the predicted lightning.
An ODF incident management team took command of the fire Monday and relieved local assets battling the blaze since June 30.
ODF said that temperatures forecast to return 100 degrees in the coming days prompted the team to highlight safety for firefighters and heat-related illnesses. According to the press release, there have not been any accidents or injuries.
During an in-briefing for the team on Monday, Wheeler County Commissioner Rick Shaffer said he has lived in the county for upwards of 70 years and had never seen it this dry.
“You think you’ve caught the fire, and then you hear on the radio that there are spots across the line,” Shaffer said. “It’s just really dry out there.”
Bologna Fire
The Bologna Fire, burning on private ownership and Prineville District Bureau of Land Management lands near Spray, is 75% contained. The fire will have one crew and one engine assigned to the fire. They will be working to find any hot spots within the perimeter and monitoring the fire.
