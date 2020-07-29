Firefighters responded to multiple blazes Wednesday as the National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday.
A fire was reported in Cottonwood Basin about 7 miles southwest of Dayville at 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to information from the Central Oregon Interagency Dispatch Center.
Numerous engines, a skidgeon, a dozer, crews, two helicopters and two single-engine air tankers were responding to the fire last reported at 30 acres.
In Sulpher Gulch, about 11.5 miles southwest of Ukiah, resources were responding to a fire called in at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday that was last reported at 0.1 acres, according to information from the John Day Interagency Dispatch Center.
Firefighters continued to battle the Matlock Fire about 13 miles northwest of Ukiah, which was reported July 28. The fire was about 60 acres the morning of July 29. A Type 3 incident management team planned to take command of the fire Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued a Fire Weather Watch from Wednesday night through Thursday evening for a dry and unstable atmosphere combining with a small shortwave moving across the region. Dry thunderstorms are expected Thursday.
Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly.
The National Weather Service has also issued an Excessive Heat Warning through 8 p.m. Friday.
