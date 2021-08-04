Local firefighters have been busy responding to multiple new smoke reports after recent lightning.
On the Malheur National Forest, the Black Butte and Swamp Fires were discovered as lightning starts on Aug. 3. High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered to help manage the Black Butte Fire on Prairie City Ranger District. Fire crews are working on the Swamp Fire located on the Emigrant Creek Ranger District.
The Black Butte Fire, estimated at 500 acres, according to the John Day Interagency Dispatch Center website, is burning east of Black Butte near the North Fork of the Malheur River. The fire is burning in the vicinity of the North Fork Malheur River Inventoried Roadless Area.
The Swamp Fire, estimated at 1 acre is burning southeast of Calamity Lookout on Emigrant Creek Ranger District. Multiple resources are on scene.
On lands protected by the Oregon Department of Forestry's John Day Unit, two new fires were reported on private land late Tuesday evening. The Dissel Creek Fire was reported just before 6 p.m., burning 5 miles southeast of John Day. While firefighters worked to stop the initial spread of the Dissel Creek Fire a report for a second fire, the Cole Canyon Fire, was received. This fire is located 7 miles northeast of Monument.
The Dissel Creek Fire was 100% contained late Tuesday night with a combination of hand and dozer line around the fire’s perimeter. A small spot across the fireline was secured by firefighters this morning. Fire crews will work today to strengthen the perimeter and mop-up the interior of the fire, gridding through the fire to find flames and heat. Dozers, wildland engines, helitack, a Type 4 engine from Prairie City Rural, a helicopter with bucket and a single engine air tanker were used to check the fire spread at just over 1 acre. An isolated lightning strike Tuesday evening ignited the Dissel Creek Fire.
This morning the Cole Canyon Fire is estimated to be 75 acres with dozer line around 50% of the fire’s edge. Dozers will continue fireline construction today. Three 20-person contract crews will arrive this morning to work with the dozers to strengthen the fireline and construct hand line in areas too steep for dozers to safely work. Additional wildland engines and overhead will also be arriving this morning. Local aircraft, a helicopter and three SEATs have been ordered for the fire this morning to assist in holding the fire in place while line is being constructed. The fire is burning on private lands and Prineville Bureau of Land Management lands protected by Oregon Department of Forestry.
Firefighters on the Cottonwood Creek Fire, 5 miles south of Fossil, have made significant progress mopping-up the fire’s interior. Containment has increased to 65% today, with plans for transitioning the fire to a Type 4 organization later this morning. Two hand crews and four contract wildland engines remain on the fire to complete the mop-up work.
Fire crews will be focusing work to secure fire perimeters in anticipation of a cold front moving through on Thursday. Strong wind and additional lightning is forecast for the coming days. Additional holdover fires from thunderstorms earlier this week are also a concern today as temperatures warm.
To ensure public and firefighter safety, roads, trails, and other areas may need to close temporarily as firefighter operations are taking place. Smokey conditions may also reduce visibility to a level that would require additional temporary closures.
Fire management staff would like the public to be aware that the Malheur National Forest is at Phase C of Public Use Restrictions (PUR) and Extreme Fire Danger. For more details you can on Public Use restrictions, call 541-575-3113.
A Regulated-Use Closure is in effect for the Central Oregon District to reduce human caused fires. The full proclamation and restrictions are available at https://gisapps.odf.oregon.gov/firerestrictions/PFR.html. For additional information on ODF’s Central Oregon District, including contact information and unit offices, visit ODFcentraloregon.com.
To report wildfires please call 911, 541-573-1000 or 541-575-1321.
