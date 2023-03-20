Fire season is quickly approaching. Is your property protected?
Making a home wildfire-resilient can be a big job, but as the old adage goes, many hands make light work.
Members of the Top Road Firewise community near Monument had their first community workday on Saturday, March 4, as the group helped Darlene Forrest, an elderly widow, prepare her property for fire season.
About 25 people joined the work party, including Grant County Commissioner John Rowell and the county's fire prevention coordinator, Irene Jerome.
Sagebrush and juniper trees had gotten so overgrown on the road leading to Forrest’s property that accessing her home from the county road in the event of a fire would’ve been a challenge for fire crews. A number of large cottonwood trees around Forrest’s house added to the fire danger.
The work party addressed both those problems, clearing space on both sides of the access road and taking down the cottonwoods to lower the fire danger to Forrest's home. In addition, all of the debris created by the group was piled up and burned.
Filling the gaps
The work the Firewise group did out on Top Road highlights some of the challenges rural communities face and sparked a conversation about what private landowners can do to mitigate fire risk on their properties.
In many rural areas throughout the state, fire protection is provided by agencies such as the Oregon Department of Forestry, the U.S. Forest Service or the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
But they can’t be everywhere. That is where Firewise comes in.
Firewise USA is a nationwide program sponsored by the National Fire Protection Association and co-sponsored by the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.
It provides a framework for residents in a specific geographic area to come together and take steps to make their homes and neighborhoods safer from the threat of wildfire. Neighborhoods that voluntarily meet a set of established safety standards on an annual basis qualify as Firewise communities.
At the heart of the Firewise program are neighbors working together to reduce their wildfire risk.
“It's helping these neighborhoods to help themselves so that if a fire comes, they have a chance to survive,” Jerome said. "Because the chance of a firefighter getting there, they might make it or they might not."
Grant County has seven Firewise communities, and the one on on Top Road is the newest of the bunch. Created on Aug. 1, 2021, it currently has a membership of 21 households.
A voluntary decision
Jerome stressed that participation in Firewise is totally voluntary.
“It's come and gone because it's community-driven," she said. "So nobody has to do it. … There's people that don't want to be part of that and, if they don't, they certainly don't have to.”
The main driver in determining how intense a fire is going to be is fuel — trees, shrubs, grasses and the like. The drier they are, the more of a fire hazard those things become.
Rowell described reducing the amount of fuel a fire has to feed itself as one of Firewise’s top priorities.
“If you reduce the fuel, you reduce the ferocity of the fire and the speed of the fire,” he said. "In some cases, if the fuel has been reduced, you have a much better chance of stopping it a lot faster."
The idea is to create what is called “defensible space,” a cleared area around your home that creates a buffer zone between the structure and combustible materials such as trees, grass and shrubs.
Jerome also points out that having defensible space helps make it safer for firefighters to come in and defend your home in the event of a wildfire. Without that space, she added, it is much more likely that homeowners will be told there isn’t a lot that can be done to save their property in the event of a fire.
“They’ll say, 'We aren’t going to protect you.' And people need to understand that. It’s my responsibility to take care of my home,” she said.
Rowell echoed those sentiments, noting that anything you can do to safeguard your home is a help to fire crews.
“You've done a lot of things to protect your house. You didn't have a lot of fuel around it, and you've got a buffer line. That helps,” he said.
Along with creating defensible space, Jerome said people should be focused on making their home survivable in the event fire crews can't get there for whatever reason.
“I really encourage people to make your home not only defensible but potentially survivable because ... there's not enough firefighters in the world,” she added.
Along with preparing their own properties for forest fires, membership in a Firewise community can make it easier to appeal to various government agencies to better manage their own lands, which are often alongside Firewise communities.
“That's the other thing that Firewise does,” Jerome said. "It's the neighbors helping neighbors, and it gives you credibility and horsepower with the federal agencies."
Jerome recounted a story about issues on Upper Laycock Creek Road surrounding the need for a fuel break between national forest land and private property. One homeowner had repeatedly gone to the Forest Service for close to 15 years looking to get the issue sorted.
A resolution finally came when Laycock Creek Road residents developed their own Firewise community. A unified voice, Jerome stressed, does make a difference.
