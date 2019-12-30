Malheur National Forest personal use firewood and post and pole permits for 2020 will go on sale Jan. 13 to allow time for the product sales system to update for the current year, according to a Forest Service press release.
As with each year, firewood permits issued for 2020 will expire on Dec. 31, 2020, whether or not all firewood has been removed.
Personal use firewood permits are intended to be used for the collection of firewood, not other forest products.
The price for personal use firewood permits remains at $5 per cord, with a four cord minimum purchase. The personal use firewood program allows for a maximum of 16 cords per household, per year.
Post and pole permits are available for the harvesting of posts and poles in forest-designated locations. The minimum purchase price of a post and pole permit is $20.
Detailed information will be available Jan. 13 at fs.usda.gov/main/malheur/passes-permits#Forest_Products.
The public is asked to take additional precautions when cutting firewood late in the early winter when road and soil conditions become slick, soggy and saturated. Firewood cutters should be prepared for winter weather conditions at any moment. Mountain travel will require extreme care to avoid getting stuck in the mud or snow, and causing resource damage to the land and vegetation.
For more information, call 541-575-3000.
