Starting Jan. 11, personal use firewood permits will be sold through each of the Malheur National Forest Offices.
Currently all sales are virtual. Visitors will need to call fores offices to make an appointment to purchase all forest products.
Visitors can purchase personal use firewood permits at each of the Malheur National Forest Offices. Personal use firewood permits are intended to be used for the collection of firewood, not other forest products. The price for personal use firewood permits remains at $5 per cord, with a four-cord minimum purchase of $20. The personal use firewood program allows for a maximum of 16 cords per household, per year.
Post and pole permits are available for the harvesting of posts and poles in forest-designated locations. The minimum purchase price of a post and pole permit is $20.
Personal use firewood cutting allows the removal of downed timber or cutting standing dead trees under most conditions on the Malheur National Forest. It’s important to check with the local ranger districts to see what specific local restrictions or requirements other than those listed below may apply. In addition, forest officials request that woodcutters also follow these requirements:
• Do not fell green (live) trees for firewood. Do not cut cedar or Pacific yew.
• Do not cut standing dead trees or down logs with signs, tags or paint marks on them.
• Firewood gathering is prohibited in all developed recreation areas, campgrounds and wild and scenic river corridors.
• Firewood gathering is prohibited within timber sale units or other areas signed or shown on the firewood gathering area map (if provided) as being closed to firewood gathering.
• Trees or logs must not be felled or skidded across live streams, lakes or reservoirs. If a tree is accidentally felled into a waterway, leave the entire tree. Firewood gathering is prohibited within 150 feet of any running stream, pond, lake, marshy or wet area.
• The following activities are prohibited: using over-the-terrain vehicles for skidding, yarding or skidding systems in excess of 100 feet, log trucks for hauling or vehicles driven off roadways to gather firewood.
• Eight feet is the maximum length piece that may be removed under the firewood program.
• The following are fire regulations for vehicles and chainsaws (during proclaimed fire season):
- Chainsaw operators must always have a serviceable fire extinguisher (liquid chemical 8 oz. or dry chemical 1 lb.) and shovel available.
- Chainsaws must be equipped with an approved spark arrester screen.
- All vehicles must be equipped with a baffled muffler and serviceable tailpipe.
• Pile or lop and scatter slash away from roads, power lines, telephone lines, ditches and stream courses.
• Public use restrictions may affect wood cutting throughout the year. Visitors can call 541-575-3113 for updated information.
Woodcutters should also use caution while driving on Forest Service roads. Some may be snow covered and or extremely muddy. Many roads are muddy, and the soft roadbed can easily be damaged by vehicle traffic.
For more information and guidelines check the firewood cutting handout available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/detailfull/malheur/passes-permits/?cid=fsbdev3_033809&width=full
Contact a local district office for updates and more information: Supervisor’s Office/Blue Mountain Ranger District, 541-575-3000; Emigrant Creek Ranger District, 541-573-4300; Prairie City Ranger District, 541-820-4740.
