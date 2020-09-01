Canton Street makes history in John Day by gaining the first cul-de-sac in the city.
Workers from Tidewater Contractors Inc. and Joe Hitz from Sisul Engineering completed the project on Aug. 21. Tidewater’s bid for this project was $16,500 for the asphalt and prep work.
This is the first cul-de-sac completed in John Day since the city was incorporated in 1901, according to John Day City Manager Nick Green.
The cul-de-sac is part of several development projects in the city for new residential housing and creating access to the John Day River.
“We are trying to open up over 3 miles of new residential streets for new housing developments,” Green said.
He said this is the first of five planned cul-de-sacs that will create access to new housing in Ironwood Estates, Mahogany Ridge, which was formerly known as Strawberry View Estates, and elsewhere.
This project will create the first riverfront park in John Day and will redevelop this portion of the city to make the John Day River more accessible to the public.
The council made a motion on July 24, 2018, to purchase 10 acres of land along the John Day River from Colleen and Celeste Hill for $115,000. Seven acres on the north side of the river would be acquired using money from the Sewer Fund, as part of that land would be used by the city’s new sewer treatment plant.
The seven acres on the north side of the river include the area of Davis Creek from Valley View Drive to the John Day River and the four acres on the south lie at the intersection of Canyon Creek and the John Day River, across from the city’s current treatment plant
The other riverfront park the city is working on is at Davis Creek.
“This one is also a strategic investment for the city because it will create access to the new Hill Family Park,” Green said. “We have $365,000 in state funding to develop that park, which is currently in design and will go out for bid in about four months.”
He said this will include new parking areas, restrooms and a new bridge across the river with a trail system connecting it the new parking lot at the Seventh Street Complex.
