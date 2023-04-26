GUHS

JOHN DAY — The most hotly contested races in the upcoming May elections are for a spot on the Grant School Board. A total of nine candidates are vying for five seats on the seven-member board.

Of that total, five candidates are competing for three at-large seats, all of which carry four-year terms. Six candidates filed to run for one of the at-large positions, but one of them — Colleen Robertson — told the Blue Mountain Eagle she was dropping out of the race.

