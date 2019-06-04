Fixing a key access road to Grant County Regional Airport will not be easy and could be expensive, the John Day City Council learned at their May 28 meeting.
Public Works Director Monte Legg described difficulties in addressing the dangerous slump below Fourth Avenue Southwest, a city road, which is creating a dangerous condition for vehicles heading up to the airport.
The slope below and above the roadway may be so saturated it could continue to move, Legg said, but drier conditions this summer should help. One lane has been closed, and the state is helping direct trucks headed for the airport to alternative routes, he said.
The drop-off to the creek is about 30 feet straight down from the shoulder of the roadway. To gain sufficient space to fix the slump, the roadway may need to be moved 9-10 feet into the slope above the road, Legg said.
Sheet-piling could be driven into the slope below the roadway if bedrock is not too close to the surface, he said. He agreed with Councilor Gregg Haberly’s suggestion that large rocks could used to rip-rap the slope and protect it from creek flow.
An engineer has identified flooding in Canyon Creek as the cause of the damage, Legg said.
City Manager Nick Green said he has talked to Grant County Emergency Management Coordinator Ted Williams about finding funding to pay for the repair work.
A goal is to aggregate flood damages regionally to reach a sufficiently high funding request to satisfy the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Green said, but he noted that FEMA can be very slow in responding.
