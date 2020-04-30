The National Weather Service has issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for central Grant County in effect until 7 p.m.
At 1:05 p.m., an emergency manager with Grant County reported flooding along Canyon Creek south of John Day, according to NWS.
The gauge height at Thissels Ranch was at 6.5 feet, a half-foot above action stage.
Minor flooding is occurring along the lower portions of Canyon Creek. This is causing issues through Canyon City and areas just upstream.
Canyon Creek along Highway 395 is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so the NWS reminds drivers to turn around when encountering flooded roads.
