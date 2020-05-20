The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for urban areas and small streams in southern Grant County.
The warning is in effect until 10:15 a.m. Thursday. Some areas that will likely experience flooding include John Day, Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, Seneca, Dayville, Silvies and Izee.
Heavy rain of 1-2 inches fell overnight Tuesday and Wednesday morning, and flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly, according to the weather service.
Sharp rises will continue on streams and creeks across the warned area. Flooding may be seen on Canyon Creek as well as Dog Creek and the upper reaches of the John Day River as well as many other creeks and streams across the area. Most creeks and streams will crest late tonight or early Thursday.
Additional rainfall of 1-2 inches is possible in the warning area.
Most flood deaths occur in vehicles, so the National Weather Service reminds people to "Turn Around, Don't Drown" when encountering flooded roads.
