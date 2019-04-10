A flood warning remains in effect for Grant County until 4 p.m. Wednesday, but the National Weather Service is now warning of winter weather.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for elevations above 4,000 feet from 5 p.m. Wednesday to 3 p.m. Thursday in areas of Grant County north of Highway 26.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for elevations above 4,500 feet in areas of Grant County south of Highway 26.
The National Weather Service reports a weather system moving through the region overnight and Thursday will produce a prolonged period of precipitation under a northwest flow.
In northern Grant County, 5-12 inches of snow is expected in higher elevations, with 3-6 inches expected in southern Grant County.
The National Weather Service reports that gauges and reports indicated that many streams and creeks crested overnight but continue to see high water and flooding.
"Water levels are expected to slowly decrease through the day, but some areas of flooding will continue including Canyon Creek at Canyon City, the Silves River at Seneca and Dixie Creek at Prairie City," a press release states.
As of noon Wednesday, some road closures from flooding remain in effect.
The Oregon Department of Transportation reports Highway 26 through Picture Gorge is closed 4 miles west of the intersection with Highway 19.
"Water may have impacted the material under the roadway, leaving these roads without structure underneath," an ODOT press release states. "... Crews are monitoring levels and will inspect roads when water recedes, but closures may last for a while with rain and snow in the forecast."
Highway 26 is also closed 2 miles west of Mt. Vernon, according to ODOT.
Check tripcheck.com or call 511 for the latest road conditions.
