The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for portions of northeast Oregon and southeast Washington, including the northern part of Grant County.
The watch is in effect from 11 p.m. Tuesday through late Wednesday night.
Moderate to heavy persistent rain of 1-2 inches is expected during that time frame.
Rises in all streams, creeks and rivers across the region are expected. Many may fill quickly overnight with additional rain expected through Wednesday.
Minor flooding is possible, along with potential problems with culverts or low-lying areas.
A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts.
