The Malheur National Forest, in conjunction with the Government Contract Assistance Program, will be providing a one-day training session for potential and existing contractors and purchasers.
The one-day session will take place from 8:30 a.m. to about 3 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Oregon Department of Forestry office, 415 Patterson Bridge Road, John Day.
Sessions will focus on several aspects of how to bid on government contracts, specifically IRTC/IRSC contracts. A current stewardship contract will be reviewed.
People interested in attending can contact Lucie Immoos, 541-575-3312, lucie.immoos@usda.gov.
