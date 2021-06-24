The Malheur National Forest is moving to Phase B of public use restrictions, prohibiting fires, smoking and chainsaw use from 1-8 p.m.
The Emigrant Creek Ranger District in the southern zone is moving to Phase B of public use restrictions Friday, June 25, and the Blue Mountain and Prairie City ranger districts in the northern zone are moving to Phase B Monday, June 28, both implementing Industrial Fire Precaution Level II.
Under Phase B of public use restrictions, the following are prohibited:
1. Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, campfire, charcoal briquette or stove fire, except within a designated recreation site.
2. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least 3 feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.
3. Operating a chainsaw between the hours of 1-8 p.m. Saw operators are required to have a shovel (8 inches wide, 26 inches in length) and fire extinguisher (minimum ABC 8 oz.) in their possession. A one-hour fire watch is required after saw operations cease.
