The Malheur National Forest is enacting Phase C of public use restrictions and an Industrial Fire Precaution Level of III because of fire danger.
The Emigrant Creek Ranger District in the southern zone enacted the new restrictions Thursday, and the northern zone will enact the restrictions Friday, according to a press release. Fire danger is extreme in the southern zone and high in the northern zone.
Under Phase C, campfires, chainsaws and smoking outside are prohibited. Liquid and gas stoves and heaters are allowed.
Operating a combustion engine without a spark arresting device is prohibited, as is being in a vehicle off of Forest Service roads, except when parking in an area devoid of vegetation within 10 feet of the roadway.
Generators are allowed if they are used in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter that is cleared of all flammable material, if they are fully contained within a pickup bed devoid of flammable material or if they are factory installed in a recreational vehicle if the exhaust discharge is located in the center of an area at least 10 feet in diameter cleared of all flammable material.
Under IFPL III, power saws are prohibited except at loading sites and on tractor/skidder operations between 8 p.m. and 1 p.m., and cable yarding is generally prohibited.
