The Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and Prairie City Ranger District installed an informational kiosk at the top of Forest Road 778 off of Forest Road 16 just south of Trout Farm Campground on the Malheur National Forest in June using RMEF funding. The kiosk describes the 2013 RMEF land acquisition resulting in the John Day Headwaters Access Management Project Area. Before, the landscape was a checkerboard of public and private land with limited access. The acquisition consolidated the fragmented landscape into more than 20,000 contiguous acres of public land that serves to protect the headwaters of the John Day River.
Forest kiosk installed, describing land acquisition
