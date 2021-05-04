The Malheur National Forest announced it will be opening the Eastern Blues Solicitation for a blanket purchase agreement.
The BPA will be open for all interested contractors the week of May 15 for one month and then not again until next year. The solicitation will be posted on https://beta.sam.gov/ and is open to viewing by the public.
In order to receive a BPA award, contractors must be registered on https://www.sam.gov/SAM/ in order to do business with the government
The solicitation for the BPA will be for the following service activities: commercial timber harvest, pre-commercial thinning, grapple piling, hand thinning, hand piling, road maintenance and mastication.
For those who fill out the solicitation, contact Nikki Layton at nikki.layton@usda.gov when the process is completed. Name and contact information will need to be provided. Register immediately in SAM to begin this process. Any questions regarding this process can be directed to Layton 360-891-5080 or Ingrid Anderson 541-549-7731.
