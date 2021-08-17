Beginning the week of Aug. 16, Forest Road 15 will be closed between the 1560 junctions to allow for the excavation work for the Wolf Creek Aquatic Organism Passage culvert replacement.
This is one of the Great American Outdoor Act projects awarded to the Malheur National Forest, according to a press release.
Road-closed signage is in place, but the road will still be drivable for emergency vehicles only. People are asked to use the detour on Forest Road 1560.
The GAOA projects address critical deferred maintenance and improve transportation and recreation infrastructure on national forests. They also support small businesses by employing local contractors.
The projects will serve as a catalyst for economic development and employment opportunities in rural communities and will strengthen shared stewardship of national forests and grasslands by expanding the Forest Service work with public and private partners.
The Malheur National Forest was awarded funding for five aquatic organism passages — Summit Creek, East Fork Beech Creek, Tinker Creek and two at Middle Fork Wolf Creek. These projects improve road-stream interactions by removing barriers for fish moving up and downstream during various life stages and improve road conditions for access and land management on our public lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.