Crews have been released from the Cow Fire southeast of Prairie City, and the public may now gather wood from felled and stacked woodpiles along forest roads 13 and 16 on the perimeter of the fire.
Felling trees is not permitted. Permits are required and may be purchased at any Malheur National Forest Ranger District office. While woodcutting is normally not permitted on forest roads with two-digit identifiers, the Forest Service has temporarily waived this restriction on the 13 and 16 roads.
Material cleared along these roads to stop the fire has been piled next to the roads to facilitate public woodcutting. There is still firefighting traffic in the area, so the public is reminded to drive slowly and carefully.
The Road Closure Order remains in effect in the vicinity of the Cow Fire and surrounding roads. While the 16, 13 and 1665 roads remain open, there is still an Area Closure in effect that includes all roads west from the 13 road, roads to the north of the 1665 and roads to the west of the 16 road that will remain in place for an extended period.
Elk Creek campground also remains closed. It is not safe to travel off road in recently burned areas. Trees killed or weakened by the fire will continue to fall for months, even during calm weather
On Sunday, crews continued with fireline cleanup and repair. Prairie City Rural Fire Department personnel will carry on with additional cleanup and repair. Crews are repairing firelines to prevent erosion by building water bars to divert runoff away from the fireline
