Forest Service officials on the North Fork John Day Ranger District have reopened the portion of Big Creek Trail 3151 that was closed in July due to an unsafe bridge that crosses Big Creek approximately a mile and a half uphill from the North Fork John Day River Trail.
The bridge supports were completely rotted, making the bridge unstable and prompting the temporary trail closure. Forest Service employees have established a safe stream crossing downstream of the bridge, allowing the trail to be reopened for public access. The trail is suitable for pack and saddle horse use and may require hikers to wade through shallow water at late summer and fall low stream flows.
For more information, contact the North Fork John Day Ranger District at 541-427-3231. For a list of trails on the Umatilla National Forest, visit fs.usda.gov/umatilla or download the Pacific Northwest Forests app onto a mobile device.
