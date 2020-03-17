The U.S. Department of Agriculture is implementing a screening process before allowing entry to USDA facilities, including Forest Service buildings, according to a press release.
Visitors are asked to self-assess using the following USDA-provided questions:
1. Have you, someone living in your household, someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for been diagnosed with COVID-19 (Coronavirus) or had any contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19?
2. In the last 14 days, have you or someone living in your household, or someone you have been in close or frequent contact with, or someone you are caring for returned from, or made a travel connection through a CDC Level 3 or Level 2 country or State Department Level 3 or Level 4 country?
3. Do you currently have, or have you had within the last 24 hours, any cold or flu symptoms with a fever greater than 100.4 or acute respiratory distress (e.g., shortness of breath and coughing)?
If the answer to all of these questions is no, call the following appropriate numbers for assistance during normal business hours to obtain entrance to that particular office.
• Malheur National Forest, Supervisor’s Office/Blue Mountain Ranger District: 541-575-3000 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
• Prairie City Ranger District: 541-820-3800 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
• Emigrant Creek Ranger District: 541-573-4300 (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
If any of the answers to the questions is yes, call the appropriate numbers above to determine how to receive assistance through other means than face-to-face.
In addition to minimizing personal contact by calling Forest Service offices for assistance rather than coming in person, the public is also encouraged to postpone non-critical business with the Forest Service and practice “social distancing” when they encounter Forest Service employees in the field.
Office hours and screening procedures are subject to change due to the rapidly-changing nature of the COVID-19 outbreak.
