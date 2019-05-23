The former manager of the Burns airport was sentenced to four years of probation for stealing federal surplus property belonging to the city of Burns May 22.
Jeffrey Robert Cotton, 45, must also complete 300 hours of community service for stealing thousands of dollars of equipment by converting to his personal use property acquired through the Federal Personal Property Utilization Program, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Oregon.
The surplus program is intended to benefit state and local governments and eligible organizations by giving them property the federal government no longer needs at no cost.
According to court documents, between 2014 and 2016, Cotton acquired, allegedly on behalf of the airport, numerous pieces of federal excess property including a heater and air conditioner, commercial lighting sets and various trucks and vans, tractors and other heavy equipment.
Throughout the acquisition process, Cotton failed to fully inform or notify the city of Burns, its mayor, city manager or city council of the federal excess property obtained on its behalf. Instead, Cotton illegally converted much of the property to his personal use, either by titling property in his own name or transferring the property to Emergency Equipment Solutions, Inc., a nonprofit fully owned and operated by Cotton.
When confronted with the theft, Cotton lied and misrepresented information regarding how he had obtained the property. Additionally, Cotton signed phony bills of sale falsely representing that the nonprofit had purchased the property. Records show thousands of dollars were transferred from nonprofit to Cotton personally.
On April 11, Cotton pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from a local government receiving federal funds.
This case was investigated by the General Services Administration Office of Inspector General and the FBI, and was prosecuted by Gavin W. Bruce, Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
