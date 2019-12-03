The man shot by police as Black Friday shoppers gathered at a north Bend shopping center has been identified as Adam L. Gilliam, 28, who was raised in John Day.
District Attorney John Hummel released information Monday into the shooting that left Gilliam hospitalized but expected to survive. Hummel did not release the name of the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office deputy or deputies who shot Gilliam four times, or why it’s thought police shot Gilliam.
“The investigation regarding the details of the actual firing of the weapon(s) is still active and releasing DA Hummel’s impressions of who fired might subtly influence eyewitnesses’ memories,” read a statement from the DA’s office.
At about 6:08 p.m. Friday, police were called to The Shepherd’s House homeless center on NE Division Street in Bend based on a report Gilliam had stolen a car from the shelter. Responding deputies spotted the car and attempted to stop it, but Gilliam continued north on NW Robal Lane to the PetSmart location at the Cascade Village Shopping Center, according to police reports.
A deputy used a maneuver to turn Gilliam’s vehicle sideways and stop him. He was shot shortly after, though Hummel would not provide an official account.
The deputy who shot Gilliam is on paid administrative leave, which is the sheriff’s office’s policy.
Gilliam is currently homeless.
Gilliam’s Nov. 29 shooting is the first this year by Deschutes County law enforcement officers and the fourth in two years.
On June 20, 2018, Springfield man Jesse Wayde Powell was fatally shot at a campsite off Century Drive by Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy Randy Zilk. Hummel declined to prosecute Zilk, who said he feared for his life.
Six days later, shots were fired by two Bend Police officers during a DUII stop near Cooley Road and U.S. Highway 97. It was determined that the driver, Timothy Bret Bontrager, fatally shot himself before the officers began firing.
In October, 2018, Brandon A. Barrett was shot as he attempted to flee from police at the Fun Farm property on U.S. Highway 97 north of Bend. Barrett survived, and the Deschutes County deputy, Christopher Jones, was not prosecuted.
In January, Gilliam was taken from the Lava Lands visitor center to St. Charles Bend for treatment of hypothermia, according to Bulletin archives. It was thought by police that he had walked naked from Lava Lands to Benham Falls and back, and he was suffering extensive injuries consistent with walking naked through brush and trees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.