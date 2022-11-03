CANYON CITY — Tyler Smith was found not guilty of all charges on Thursday, Nov. 3, in Grant County Circuit Court after the jury had deliberated for just over one hour.

Smith, a former Grant County sheriff's deputy, faced felony charges of attempted rape, attempted sex abuse and fourth-degree assault pertaining to events alleged to have occurred in August of 2018. He was arrested in September 2019 and fired from his job three months later.

