A 25-year-old man was sentenced to six months in jail for multiple sex crimes against two minor girls in Grant County.
Gage Seeley, formerly of Monument, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and two counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor, according to a plea petition signed Dec. 17.
He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 60 months of supervised probation, according to a press release from Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter. Seeley was ordered not to have unsupervised contact with female minors.
Five counts of second-degree sexual abuse, six counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and five counts of contributing to the sexual delinquency of a minor were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
Carpenter said he offered to resolve the case with Seeley serving 46 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised probation and post-prison supervision. The probation included a psychosexual examination, following any recommended treatment, community service hours, fines and fees, and no unsupervised contact with minor females, according to the press release.
Seeley declined the resolution and requested a settlement conference, Carpenter said.
In the final deal, if Seeley violates any of the terms or conditions of his probation, he agreed to serve 38 months in prison along with 36 months of post-prison supervision, according to Carpenter.
Carpenter said, while these types of sentences and agreements provide a chance to rehabilitate, he is reluctant to enter into these agreements because defendants who are found in violation do not follow through with them and the matter has to be re-litigated in the future.
Carpenter said the judges he’s encountered, who are not bound by the agreement, rarely follow through with the terms specified, and they sentence the defendant to something significantly less than to what was agreed.
