John Day Fossil Beds National Monument will sponsor an eight-week Youth Conservation Corps program this summer.
Youth ages 15 to 18 may apply for the program. The summer program will go from June 15 to Aug. 11. This is a full-time job, eight hours per day Mondays through Fridays.
The program consists of learning the day-to-day operations of a National Park Service park and hands-on experience working with different divisions within the park.
To obtain an application for the program, visit the school office at Grant Union High School, Prairie City High School, Dayville School, Spray School, Monument School, Mitchell School, Fossil School or the Grant County Library in John Day.
The application due date is May 15. All completed applications can be submitted by mail to: Attn: Shane Loescher, YCC; John Day Fossil Beds National Monument; 32651 Highway 19; Kimberly, OR 97848.
