John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, in response to Executive Order 20-12 issued by Gov. Kate Brown, is announcing additional modifications to operations to support federal, state and local efforts to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.
In addition to the existing closure of the visitor center, trails, overlooks and picnic areas will be closed to the public until further notice. All outdoor areas of the park are closed. The closures will be in the following areas:
• Clarno Unit: Trail of Fossils, Clarno Arch trail, Geologic Time trail and Clarno picnic areas.
• Painted Hills Unit: Painted Hills Overlook trail, Carrol Rim trail, Painted Cover trail, Leaf Hill trail, Red Scar Knoll trail and Painted Hills picnic area.
• Sheep Rock Unit: Island in Time trail, Blue Basin Overlook trail, Flood of Fire trail, Story in Stone trail, Cant Ranch picnic areas and trails and Mascall Overlook.
Updates about National Park Service operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.
