Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is increasing facilities access.
The Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor Center will reopen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with an occupancy of up to 10 visitors at a time inside the building. However, the fossil gallery, movie theater and Jr. Ranger room will not be open to the public at this time.
The following outside areas were reopened on May 14: Clarno Unit, Trail of Fossils, Clarno Arch trail, Geologic Time trail and all picnic areas; Painted Hills Unit, Painted Hills Overlook trail, Carrol Rim trail, Painted Clove trail, Leaf Hill trail, Red Scar Knoll trail and all picnic areas; and Sheep Rock Unit, Island in Time trail, Blue Basin Overlook trail, Flood of Fire trail, Story in Stone trail, Cant Ranch trails, Mascall Overlook and all picnic areas.
With public health in mind, the Painted Hills contact station will remain temporarily closed.
While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. There will not be potable water.
Virtual tours are also available at nps.gov/joda/learn/kidsyouth/index.htm.
Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted to nps.gov/joda and social media channels.
