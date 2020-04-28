John Day Fossil Beds National Monument is still planning to sponsor an eight-week long Youth Conservation Corps program this summer.
Youths ages 15 to 18 are encouraged to apply, provided that they do not reach their 19th birthday before Aug. 9.
YCC team members will work June 15 through Aug. 11, earning the Oregon state minimum wage of $11 per hour. The schedule is Mondays through Fridays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The YCC team will work at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument under the supervision of National Park Service staff.
“Of course, we will monitor the COVID-19 (outbreak) on a day-to-day basis and plan the safest route for staff and youth at (John Day Fossil Beds National Monument,” said Chief of Facilities Shane Loescher.
The YCC team will focus on the preservation of resources associated with the James Cant Ranch and the surrounding fossil beds. In addition, the crew will have opportunities to visit other historically significant areas in the valley, gaining a more complete understanding of the John Day Valley history and the issues facing the protection of these resources in the future.
An application is available for download with the online version of this article at myeaglenews.com.
Although their offices may be closed, applications are also typically available at Grant Union High School, Prairie City High School office, Dayville School office, Monument School office, Spray School office, Mitchell High School office, Grant County Library, National Park Service at John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, 32651 Highway 19, eight miles northwest of Dayville on Highway 19 headed toward Kimberly.
The completed application must be postmarked no later than May 25 to John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, Attn: Shane Loescher — YCC, 32651 Highway 19, Kimberly, OR 97848.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.