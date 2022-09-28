Fourth Street repairs

Lee Duckett of Tidewater Contractors operates a front loader on Wednesday, Sept. 29 2022. The company is shoring up a flood-damaged portion of Southwest Fourth Avenue in John Day.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Work to repair a flood-damaged stretch of Southwest Fourth Avenue should be completed next month.

A portion of Fourth Avenue, which serves as the primary connector between John Day and the Grant County Regional Airport, was damaged in 2019 after flooding in Canyon Creek eroded the bank beneath the roadbed.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.