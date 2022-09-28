JOHN DAY — Work to repair a flood-damaged stretch of Southwest Fourth Avenue should be completed next month.
A portion of Fourth Avenue, which serves as the primary connector between John Day and the Grant County Regional Airport, was damaged in 2019 after flooding in Canyon Creek eroded the bank beneath the roadbed.
Efforts by Tidewater Contractors to repair the road are about halfway done, according to Tidewater’s Lee Duckett.
An update on the status of the project was provided at the Sept. 27 John Day City Council meeting by Nick Green, the city's chief planning official. Excavation of the site began on Sept. 1, with workers digging out the road base in the damaged area. Sandbags were then placed along the creek to keep water out of the work site before a survey of the line where a mechanically stabilized earth retaining wall would be placed. The MSE retaining wall consists of compacted soil and gravel and will re-create the road base that had fallen into Canyon Creek during the flooding.
A riprap wall made of large boulders will then be constructed to anchor the MSE retaining wall to the bank. The result, Green said, will be a native-looking slope with the riprap anchoring the MSE wall to the bank while the MSE retaining grid stabilizes the wall.
Native soil will then be put back in place and efforts to re-vegetate the site will begin. Green said the goal of the project is to bring the site back to pre-disaster conditions.
Tidewater is expected to be finished with restoration efforts around Canyon Creek by Sept. 30 with the road opened for use by the general public again by the end of October or early November. Green also mentioned that the repaired section of road may not be paved when it first reopens to the public but it will be in good enough condition to drive on and will be repaved eventually.
Duckett confirmed Green’s timeline in an interview, stating that the road will be opened to the public sometime in November.
“(We have to) finish building the rock wall (and) get it brought up to the surface, and then put in a storm drain and some paving. That’s about it,” he said.
“We’re probably at the halfway mark (or) a little further than that. We dug out pretty fast. … It’ll get faster and faster the higher we get,” Duckett added.
Tidewater’s bid for the project was $917,575. The work was originally going to be 75% funded by the federal Emergency Management Agency with a 25% match by the city. The project is now completely grant-funded.
