COVID test
Steven Mitchell/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — Free at-home COVID-19 tests are a phone call away.

Residents of the John Day, Canyon City and Mt. Vernon areas can call 541-575-1487 to make arrangements to get their tests.

Meanwhile, surrounding communities can call or drop by their local city hall:

• Long Creek drop-in times are noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, or call 541-421-3601.

• Monument drop-in times are 10 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Wednesday and 10 to 11:30 a.m on Thursdays. The phone number is 541-934-2025.

• Prairie City drop-in hours are 9 to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, but City Hall is closed from noon to 1 p.m. for lunch. The phone number is 541-820-3605.

Each box includes two test kits. Households with up to four people will get one box, while households with five or more will receive two boxes.

