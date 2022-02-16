Patty Ross, left, presents Nichole Rule with a check donated by a Grant County resident on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Ross helped organize a fundraising dinner at the Mt. Vernon Community Center for Rule, who is fighting cancer.
MT. VERNON — More than 100 people showed up to the Mt. Vernon Community Center Friday, Feb. 11, for a benefit dinner and auction for a woman recently diagnosed with cancer.
Doctors in December diagnosed Mt. Vernon resident Nichole Rule (who goes by Nicky) with bladder cancer. Since then, accompanied by her husband, Rusty Rule, and her cousin, she has been making long trips outside the county for chemotherapy, and surgery is in her future.
Cancer treatment isn’t cheap, and the bills quickly began piling up. But friends rallied around to help, and the result was last week’s spaghetti dinner and auction.
Patty Ross and a handful of other volunteers kicked into gear and reached out to businesses for items to donate to the auction.
Ross said $11,000 came in from the dinner and auction and that others made monetary donations.
According to Ross, even people who did not know Nicky and Rusty showed up for the event to make donations.
Not only did the event raise money to help the Rules, but it brought their extended family together.
Nicky’s siblings, whom she had not seen in years, came out for the event, along with her kids, who traveled from Las Vegas, Idaho and the other side of the state.
“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Nicky said. “For everybody to come together for me, it’s just been awesome.”
Ross said the auction, dinner and fundraising effort left her and the handful of volunteers who organized the event with a “really warm feeling just to know that you’re helping somebody that’s going through a really rough time.”
