CANYON CITY — The Grant County Budget Committee voted June 7 to trim all but a few county departments from a 40-hour to a 32-hour work week, a compromise that ended a tense stalemate and allowed passage of a $94.7 million budget for the upcoming fiscal year.
The cutbacks affect all county departments except for the fairgrounds, Sheriff’s Office, airport and Road Department. All county offices in the Grant County Courthouse will be closed on Fridays beginning July 1. Grant County Circuit Court, which is funded by the state, will remain open on Fridays.
The Budget Committee passed the budget on a 4-2 vote, with all three citizen members voting to approve the budget. Grant County Judge Scott Myers broke with the court’s two commissioners to end the budget standoff.
With a looming deadline to submit a balanced budget by June 30 to head off a countywide shutdown, county officials continued to grapple with potential cuts in the wake of an $800,0000 “miscalculation” discovered amid deliberations on the 2022-23 budget.
County Treasurer Julie Ellison presented multiple options for attempting to rebalance the budget.
One option, Ellison said, would be to cut all general fund and elected county employees to 36 hours a week. The savings, she said, would work out to roughly $145,000 a year. If the county were to cut those positions to 32 hours a week, the savings would increase to just over $258,000.
The court members initially remained deadlocked with the citizen members, arguing the county could backfill budget holes with COVID-19 relief money and PILT funds.
At one point, Bob Quinton, citizen member and chair of the Budget Committee, asked why the court members were so opposed to making cuts.
County Commissioner Sam Palmer said he supported not funding a part-time position in Justice Court that the county had planned to fill. Palmer added that further reductions in that department were on the table for him.
However, he said he did not want those cuts to happen immediately. In an earlier session, the committee voted not to fill a part-time clerical position in the Justice Court office.
Justice of the Peace Kathy Stinnett told the committee that she would not run for re-election in two years and asked if the goal was to cut her department entirely. She pointed out that the committee cut a position in her department but had not cut any elsewhere.
Palmer said Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio told him if the Justice Court was eliminated, he would need to hire additional staff as his caseload would increase substantially.
Myers said it would serve the public and help the Circuit Court if the committee reinstated the part-time position.
The Budget Committee’s citizen and court members remained deadlocked on that point.
Quinton said the county could not run on a deficit.
Meanwhile, County Commissioner Jim Hamsher remained steadfast that the county could backfill budget holes with COVID-19 and PILT funds.
Quinton said he would be willing to vote for the budget if Hamsher could show him documentation that the county would be getting the money on a specific date.
Quinton and the other citizen members said they would be willing to revisit the budget when the county receives the increased federal funding and bring the affected departments back to full-time hours.
He also pointed out that the county made no cuts to part-time employees.
Quinton said his goal was to ensure employees did not lose benefits. In a Wednesday, June 8, special meeting of County Court, Myers told county employees from general fund departments they would not lose health insurance, accrued vacation time or other benefits.
Ultimately, the committee compromised on the issue of law enforcement funding, voting to allocate roughly $700,000 in COVID-19 relief money to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office to bring on two additional patrol deputies and a part-time clerical employee.
Since the John Day Police Department was shut down in October, enforcing the law within the city limits has fallen primarily to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has just four patrol deputies covering the entire county. Sheriff Todd McKinley has repeatedly told both the John Day City Council and the County Court that he needs additional deputies to provide adequate coverage.
The John Day City Council offered to pay the county $300,000 a year to hire three deputies to provide law enforcement services in the city limits. But that proposal also called on the county to give the city $300,000 a year from its road fund to pay for street improvements to serve new housing developments in John Day, on the theory that housing starts in the city would broaden the tax base for the entire county.
While the County Court never formally deliberated on the city’s proposal, court members have made it clear that the idea of linking county road fund money to police services is a nonstarter.
The city and county still have not come to an agreement on law enforcement funding. Nonetheless, Grant County’s draft budget included a $300,000 contribution from John Day.
Palmer, who met informally with McKinley and elected city officials, said the talks ended after City Manager Nick Green shouted him down during a John Day City Council meeting in March.
One way or the other, McKinley said, the Sheriff’s Office needs more staff.
Myers said he planned to discuss the possibility of drawing up a law enforcement bond levy to put on the ballot in November with the county’s legal counsel.
Myers said the deadline to submit a bond measure to the County Clerk’s Office for the November ballot is Aug. 19.
In an interview, Myers said he received word back from the county’s legal counsel that the county could move forward with putting the bond levy on the November ballot. Myers said he did not know when the county would put the bond levy on the county court agenda for a public discussion.
‘Still skeptical’
Quinton said while he harbors no ill feelings towards anyone on the Budget Committee, he remains skeptical about the way the budget process was conducted this year.
For one thing, he said, the committee never got a clear explanation of the $800,000 “miscalculation” that made this year’s budget deliberations so contentious.
When reviewing budget figures in early May, County Treasurer Julie Ellison came across what she termed a miscalculation and substantially reduced the county’s reserve funds to offset a significant shortfall.
Last year, she noted, the Budget Committee abolished two reserve accounts that totaled just under $520,000 to make up for a shortfall.
This year, Ellison believed the county appeared to be in better financial shape, so she cut those accounts entirely.
On top of that, Ellison said, it appeared that American Rescue Plan Act funds — federal dollars allocated to state and local governments to respond to COVID-19 — were added twice in the proposed budget, leaving the county’s contingency fund with just $20,000 instead of $300,000.
In a May interview, Ellison said that she could not backtrack to pinpoint what happened more precisely because she did not keep the calculator tape.
Quinton said that bothers him.
“What happens next year,” he asked, “when that deficit balloons to $2.8 million or balloons to $3 million?”
He said the County Court members and the treasurer are the responsible parties because the citizen members of the Budget Committee are not engaged in everyday spending.
“We were working with the numbers presented,” he said. “There was a lot of frustration.”
Ellison, who in past budget sessions has taken responsibility for the accounting error, told the newspaper in a Monday, June 13, interview that when she discovered the mistake, she immediately informed the Budget Committee via email.
“I let them know so that we could figure out how we would proceed from there,” she said.
As for the origin of the miscalculation, she said she told the committee (including Quinton) that although she wasn’t sure, it was likely she added the ARPA funding twice. That said, she added, the county knew last year that cuts would be needed in this year’s budget.
Myers, for his part, said he wanted to avoid making cuts unless it was absolutely necessary. Nonetheless, he said, the county could be better at keeping tabs on its finances.
“We need to pay closer attention to the budget as it’s living and breathing instead of trying to resuscitate after it dies,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.