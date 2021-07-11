A man with a felony warrant is believed to be at large in the Grant and Harney county area after a rollover crash Saturday.
Jason Skinner, 43, is a white male who has a felony warrant and appeared to avoid searchers and trackers responding to a crash reported at 1 p.m. Saturday near the Grant and Harney county line, according to a press release from Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley.
McKinley advised anyone traveling on the Burns-Izee route — near County Road 68 and Forest Road 47 in the Alsop Mountain area — to call 911 if Skinner is seen.
John Atkins of Burns called 911 to report he had been in a rollover crash and didn't know where he was. He stated he and the driver, later identified as Skinner, were taking the back roads from Burns to Bend.
Through the efforts of Grant County Sheriff's Office, Grant County Search and Rescue, Grant County Air Search, Grant County Emergency Communications Center and multiple other agencies, Atkins was located at 5:30 p.m. from an aircraft. Deputies made it to his location at about 6:50 p.m.
Atkins reported he was uninjured and was transported to Harney County. Skinners whereabouts remain unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.