Siblings Erin Donathan, 10; Nora Donathan, 8; Ty Donathan 7; and DJ Donathan, 11, who is holding his cousin Morgana Hutchison, 1, have their photo taken with the Easter bunny during the 2019 egg hunt at Grant Union Junior-Senior High School.
GRANT COUNTY — Grant County residents have a variety of ways to celebrate Easter this year.
The festivities begin on Friday, April 7, at the John Day Fire Hall, 316 S. Canyon Blvd. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., children can stop by the fire hall to dye eggs for the holiday.
At 1 p.m., the community is invited to an Easter egg hunt at Blue Mountain Care Center, 112 E. Fifth St. in Prairie City. All ages are welcome to participate.
The fun continues on Saturday, April 8, with a full slate of activities.
The eighth annual Dayville Bunny Hop 5K run and Walk begins and ends at the Dayville Community Hall, located on Highway 26 in the middle of town. Registration begins at the community hall at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. start time for the race. The race is open to all age groups, with a $20 entry fee. Proceeds benefit the community hall and future city events.
After the race, the fun moves just down the road to the Dayville city park, which will be the scene of the community Easter egg hunt starting about 10:15 a.m.
Mt. Vernon gets into the act with a community Easter egg hunt at Phil Boyd Memorial Park, just off Highway 26 on Southeast Council Street. The egg hunt starts at 10 a.m., but families are encouraged to come early to catch a ride on the city fire truck starting at 9 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the John Day Elks Club will sponsor an Easter egg hunt at the Seventh Street Sports Complex on Northeast Seventh Street in John Day. Children are invited to search for plastic eggs filled with treats and prizes, and the Easter Bunny will be in attendance.
Also at 11, Grant Union Jr./Sr. High School, 911 S. Canyon Blvd. in John Day, will be the scene of a lunch featuring hot dogs, hamburgers and chips, followed by an Easter egg hunt at noon. The Easter Bunny will hop over from Seventh Street to greet the kids.
