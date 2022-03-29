MT. VERNON — Two fundraisers are being held over the next two months for a John Day woman waiting for a new kidney.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, April 1, students from Grant Union Junior-Senior High School’s Class of 2026 will hold a taco feed and bingo night at the Mt. Vernon Community Hall, 640 Ingle St., with a portion of the proceeds going to help Jaclyn Clarry get a new kidney.
The eighth-graders had previously scheduled the event to help fund a class trip to Lincoln City, according to organizer Heather Rookstool. However, when the students learned about Clarry, whose daughter Natalee is a member of their class, they told Rookstool that they had already earned enough to cover the cost of the trip.
“The kids are the ones who came to me and said, ‘We want our next fundraiser to go to them,’” Rookstool said. “It was a neat moment.”
The proceeds from the taco feed are going to help the Clarry family with medical expenses and related costs, and the money from the sale of bingo cards is going to the Class of 2026.
Grant County residents Patty Ross and Bonnie Cearns are organizing a benefit dinner, auction and raffle for the Clarry family at 5 p.m. on May 7 at the John Day Elks Lodge, 140 NE Dayton St.
For more information or to donate auction items, call Cearns at 541-571-3284 or Ross at 541-620-4841.
In the meantime, Clarry is still searching for kidney donor, someone with Type A or O blood. To find out if you might qualify, visit mayoclinic.org/livingdonor.
Clarry said the community in Grant County “works miracles” when someone needs help.
“They are extremely supportive,” she said. “No matter what the issue is.”
Clarry, a mother of four, said she was completely taken aback by the gesture by the youngsters.
“I was floored that they had even thought about me to do something like (the benefit),” she said. “It made me cry for hours that, you know, there’s such amazing people in this community that are willing to do that for me.”
The family has also started a GoFundMe account to help with expenses. Those who wish to make a donation can go to https://tinyurl.com/2yf2whxa.
