Wastewater in John Day might have a new way of traveling in the collection system.
Jim Pex from Flagline Engineering presented to the John Day City Council three alternative designs for the collection system on Feb. 9 that addresses concerns on the current siphon and pump stations and lifetime costs for the integration of a design.
Pex said, after reviews and discussions with the city, the siphon is problematic because of the materials used to construct it and the location of the siphon being under the river.
“Really, there’s not a great way to maintain it if there’s plugs or something else that could be really problematic to staff,” Pex said. “Ninety percent of the city’s system flows through that pipe. If there was an issue, it would create a lot of long lasting problems that could not be resolved immediately.”
The first option is to rehabilitate the siphon line by possibly using a cast-in-place pipe that helps with leaks. The CIPP is a flexible liner inside the existing pipe that would be inflated and exposed to heat to create a smooth surface inside the pipe.
Pex said a problem would be with heating the pipe due to its location under the river and the difficulty with heating the CIPP with leaks in the system.
“It’s not great, but we want to review the good and bad of all (options),” he said.
The second alternative would be to replace the siphon crossing with a pump station enforced with the new bridge for the Hills Family Park being implemented in the spring.
Pex said this scenario alleviates the concerns of access and maintenance to the siphon during high flow. He said a pump station will help with being able to control the flow of waste.
The downside of the pump station would be the lifetime cost along with the additional attention and maintenance required for the station, according to Pex.
The third alternative is to make the collection system gravity based, which would take out the need for additional pumps and the siphon, according to Pex.
“This alternative gives the city 100% gravity flow through the system and eliminates your pump stations within town (with the exception of one pump that controls the system),” Pex said.
Pex said the downside of this option is the higher capital cost because of the amount of pipe that would have to be installed. Pex said, from a lifecycle cost, it would likely be cheaper because the costs associated with maintaining a pump station would be absent. One pump station would still be needed at the treatment plant.
“Option two is a viable option, and from a cost perspective alone and not a lifecycle perspective, is definitely the cheapest between option two and three,” Pex said. “Option three gets you away from it (the pump stations), and gravity always wins on lifecycle costs.”
Pex said an early estimate of the cost for integrating the first package would run about $1.7 million, alternative two would be around $2.3 million and alternative three could run about $4.3 million.
“We always want to be on the high side of our estimates especially when we’re asking for grant funding,” Pex said. “Pretty much every bid tab is going to be 10-12% over what we think it’s going to be to give you guys room.”
No decision was made on which design to go with, but the groundwork for the new wastewater treatment plant is still expected to begin in the spring or summer of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.