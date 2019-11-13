Don Gabbard is the new John Day Fire Chief, replacing Ron Smith.
Gabbard has more than 20 years of experience in the field and has spent 13 years at the John Day Fire Department. He has held several positions in the department, including lieutenant and assistant chief.
“I was first interested in the fire service when I was in the Navy,” Gabbard said. “I was a member of the shipboard firefighting squad on the USS Enterprise and then I worked on a reserve in California for several years after I got out of the Navy.”
After his time in California, Gabbard joined Grayback Forestry and worked for 18 years as a wildland firefighter.
Many volunteer firefighters in John Day have not had much experience with structure fires since few happen each year, said Smith, who retired from the position as chief. But Smith is excited Gabbard has a background in fighting structure fires as well.
“If I was walking away with nobody to take my place, I probably would have stayed chief another two or three years,” Smith said. “I can’t walk away from my community, leaving the department without the leadership that it needs. But Don is great at all of it.”
One fire in the most testing moments of Gabbard’s career was the 2015 Canyon Creek Complex Fire. That fire destroyed 43 homes, burned more than 110,000 acres and cost about $31 million to suppress, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Smith prioritized firefighter safety and Gabbard said he plans to continue that legacy.
“I am really honored to be able to serve the community,” Gabbard said.
