Lavana James, left, and husband Phillip James of the James Gang harmonize during the 2021 '62 Days Celebration in Canyon City. The James Gang will perform Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Oktoberfest at Sels' Brewery.
Sels' Brewery's first annual Oktoberfest will, among other things, celebrate the historic stone brewery's original owner, Francis Clemens Sels, or F.C. for short. F.C., a German immigrant, arrived in Canyon City in 1862 and purchased the brewery what was then the City Brewery in 1870.
CANYON CITY — Break out the lederhosen, dust off the beer stein and get ready to polka at the first annual Oktoberfest Sels' Brewery in Canyon City on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 3 to 9 p.m.
The Bavarian bash in Canyon City kicks off the same day as the world-famous beer and wine festival in Munich, Germany, and will feature live music, beers and brats, according to organizer Colby Farrell with the Whiskey Gulch Gang.
Sels' Brewery serves as the gathering spot during Canyon City's annual ’62 Days Celebration in June, but that is usually the only time the historic stone brewery is open to the public.
Saturday's event, Farrell said, offers a rare chance to soak up some of the brewery's ambience for anyone who has never been able to make it to Sels' during the first weekend of June for ’62 Days.
Anytime the doors to Sels' Brewery swing open, the overriding theme is the Old West, but Farrell said Saturday's event will be a celebration of Bavarian culture with dirndl dresses and lederhosen-clad partygoers.
"Don't feel like if you dress up you're going to be out of place," Farrell said, "because there will be some people there who are going to be dressed up, too."
In addition to traditional German garb, Farrell said there would be a couple of yet-to-be-named German beers available, although he added that the bar would also serve Coors Light.
"It's Grant County," Farrell said. "So of course you got to have Coors Light, because that is the beer of choice around here."
Saturday's shindig will also celebrate the establishment's original owner, Francis Clemens Sels, or F.C. for short, a German immigrant.
Born in 1837 in Merschede, Westphalia, Germany, Sels arrived in Canyon City in July of 1862 with a group of miners about a month after gold was discovered in the area, according to the Grant County Historical Society.
In 1870 Sels bought the brewery, which, at the time, was known as the City Brewery, only to lose it in a devastating fire that took out the entire Canyon City business district.
Along with other business owners, Sels rebuilt the brewery, partially from stone. In 1898, another blaze swept through Canyon City and took the brewery with it.
Sels, who at various times served as Grant County judge, postmaster and treasurer, rebuilt yet again, with substantial improvements.
The Whiskey Gulch Gang purchased the stone brewery in 1972, and it has been known as Sels' since then.
Farrell said the historic brewery has not brewed its own beer since before Prohibition. These days it only opens for special occasions such as wedding receptions and other events.
