GOLF Magazine has named The Retreat, Links & Spa at Silvies Valley Ranch the No. 3 Family Resort in North America in the publication’s Top 100 Resorts issue for 2019-2020.
The rankings are the first, most comprehensive review of elite destinations in North America and are the most expansive editorial project that the publication has undertaken, according to a Silvies press release.
The list, published in the October issue, was comprised by GOLF Magazine’s team of editors along with course raters and readers who evaluated and considered hundreds of resorts.
“The guest experience and overall philosophy at Silvies is grounded in fun, educational opportunities that create lasting memories for families and children of all ages,” said Scott Campbell, owner of Silvies Valley Ranch. “This honor recognizes our mission to create a true Western adventure that can be shared among family and friends, and we are so proud to be included in such a prestigious ranking in the golf industry.”
The resort features the reversible routing of the 18-hole Hankins and Craddock courses, the seven-hole McVeigh’s Gauntlet challenge course and the nine-hole Chief Egan course, where guests are invited to play with Silvies’ goat caddies, each equipped with a first-of-its-kind goat caddie backpack. The goat caddie program was awarded the Best New Golf Experience in 2018 by GOLF Magazine.
This award adds to the long list of accolades in golf and travel publications in 2019 for Silvies Valley Ranch, including 2019 Top 100 Best Courses You Can Play (No. 32, Hankins) (No. 40, Craddock), 2019 Best Courses You Can Play By State (No. 5, Hankins) (No. 6, Craddock) by Golfweek, Best New Courses: 2018 (No. 3, Craddock) (No. 4, Hankins) by Golf Digest and Top Golf Resorts in the U.S. by Robb Report.
The resort features luxurious accommodations and ranch-to-table dining with top-of-the-line amenities for those looking for adventures on and off the golf course.
For more information, visit silvies.us.
