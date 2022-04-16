JOHN DAY — Touting his small-town roots and conservative values, Stan Pulliam made his case for becoming Oregon’s next governor to a small group of voters over lunch at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck in John Day on Friday, April 15.
Pulliam, a 40-year-old insurance executive in his second term as mayor of Sandy, is one of 19 Republicans seeking the GOP nomination for governor in the May 17 primary. He came through John Day on Friday as part of a campaign swing through a number of Eastern Oregon communities.
In a short stump speech, he reminded his audience that, with no incumbent in the race, the GOP has a better-than-usual chance of reclaiming the state’s highest office.
“We’re trying to do something that hasn’t been done in 40 years, and that’s get a Republican elected governor,” he said.
Pulliam said he decided to jump into the race after hearing from small-business owners in Sandy who were harmed economically by Gov. Kate Brown’s business restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. He cited his role in launching the “Open Oregon” movement, which encouraged businesses to buck those restrictions and reopen in January 2021.
“We decided to stand up and fight back,” he said.
Pulliam promoted the idea of school choice and said he favored revamping and decentralizing the Oregon Board of Education.
“Our kids go to some of the worst schools in the country despite the fact that we’re in the top tier of school spending,” he said. “It’s time for school choice. … Decisions need to made at the local level.”
He railed against crime and homelessness in Portland and Eugene, which he called “rotten to the core,” and said as governor he would back law enforcement to the hilt.
“I want to triple the size of the state police,” he said. “I want to lift up our county sheriffs and our local police departments.”
Pulliam also answered questions from the audience, offering his views on topics including:
• The Greater Idaho movement: He’d rather work to make Oregon better. “If you’re going to leave the state, where are you going to go?” he asked. “Have you been to Boise lately? Have you been to Missoula lately? Cancer spreads, and we’ve got to fight back.”
• New taxes, such as the corporate activity tax: “We would look to overturn those,” he said. Pulliam added he would also work to eliminate emergency clauses, which allow new taxes to go into effect without time for a ballot initiative in opposition, and rein in government fees. “They can’t pass any new taxes, so they do it to you with fees.”
• Reliance on grants to fund local government services: He thinks it’s a problem but didn’t have a ready-made answer. “We’ve got to find a way to build up our local tax base,” he said. “I don’t have a magic solution.”
• Handing control of U.S. Forest Service land to counties: “It needs to be local control,” he said. “Nobody else is going to care more … than local folks.”
• Social services: They should be provided by family members, faith organizations and community members as much as possible. “We need to get away from government being the solution to these problems.”
• The Second Amendment: Pulliam cited the Russian invasion of Ukraine as an example of why Americans should have the right to bear arms. “It’s for us to arm ourselves against tyrannical governments and defend ourselves,” he said. “That’s why I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment.”
