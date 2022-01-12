JOHN DAY — Gubernatorial hopeful Jessica Gomez held a lively conversation with a dozen Grant County residents last weekend during a campaign stop at a John Day restaurant.
Gomez is one of 15 people who have thrown their hats in the ring for the Republican nomination in the race to succeed term-limited Democrat Kate Brown as Oregon’s next governor.
The Medford resident, founder and CEO of Rogue Valley Microdevices, spent 90 minutes on the morning of Sunday, Jan. 9, discussing campaign issues at the Squeeze-In Restaurant and Deck.
The conversation covered a wide range of topics, including:
• Education: Gomez, who has served on several education and workforce development boards, favors an approach that encourages high school students to explore potential career pathways.
“We are in a global competition for technological development and a lot of other things, and our kids have to be able to compete,” she said.
• Violent elements in Portland protests: “We need to put a stop to it,” she said, adding that people who commit property crimes and other offenses need to be prosecuted. “We have to support our men and women in blue.”
• Grant funding: “I think we are wasting a lot of money in the way that money flows down from the federal government to the state government and on to local government,” she said, citing high administrative costs and excessive restrictions on how the money can be spent.
“I’m a big believer in flexible dollars.”
• Forest management: Gomez said Oregon needs to take a leadership role on this issue. She advocates partnering with other Western states to pressure the federal government to streamline the process of thinning and logging to reduce fuel loads on fire-prone public lands.
“If you care at all about carbon emissions, you can’t allow a million acres to go up in flames,” she said.
“We have the knowledge and the expertise to do this properly,” she added. “And there’s this misperception among environmentalists and others that rural Oregon doesn’t care about the environment, and it’s just not true.”
• Immigration: Gomez said American companies need access to workers with certain skill sets and that barriers to legal immigration are driving some people to enter the country illegally.
“We have to have a secure border,” she said, “but we also have to have an immigration system that’s functional.”
• Top priorities: If elected, Gomez said, her first order of business would be to streamline state agencies and make sure they are delivering value to Oregonians. “You have to give them goals and you have to hold them accountable,” she said.
The second would be to work with the mayor of Portland to address the city’s homeless crisis and crime problem. “We have to get downtown Portland cleaned up,” she said.
