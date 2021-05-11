Grant County high schools have all made plans for outdoor graduation ceremonies this year.
Grant Union Junior/Senior High School Principal Ryan Gerry said they will have graduation at 10 a.m. June 5 outdoors on the football field.
They have 31 seniors this year at Grant Union. Gerry said in a letter to parents that each graduate will be allotted 15 tickets for field level entrance at the graduation ceremony. The graduate’s family or friend groups will be assigned certain seating sections on the field.
Drive-in and additional seating will be available in the football stands area separate from the field area. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the NFHS Network and on the Grant Union Facebook page. Masks will be required for people in attendance during the ceremony, according to the letter.
“It has been a very unique and challenging year in general with COVID, so we are really looking forward to having the opportunity to celebrate our seniors and their accomplishments at this year’s graduation ceremony,” Gerry said.
Prairie City Superintendent Casey Hallgarth said graduation for Prairie City High School will be at 6 p.m. May 28 on the football field. They will have 14 seniors graduating.
Hallgarth said the plan is to follow whatever guidance they are currently under, and they will have chairs and bleachers for families.
“Prairie City School District would like to thank all the staff for their commitment to the students through the difficult year,” Hallgarth said. “They truly had the best interest of the students.”
Dayville Superintendent Kathryn Hedrick said graduation is at 2 p.m. June 4 on the football field. They have five seniors graduating.
She said they will ask that social distancing practices be followed; family units can maintain less distance.
“...With the help of senior advisor Mrs. Sydney Thompson, it has been a difficult year, but our seniors have worked well together to get a new version of Dayville graduation together,” Hedrick said.
Monument Superintendent Laura Thomas said graduation is at 2 p.m. June 5 outside at the school. Seven seniors will be graduating from Monument High School this year.
“Graduation this year will look similar to last year but with a few expansions from last year,” Thomas said. “Graduates and eighth graders participating in eighth grade promotion will have an allotted number of seats on the grass for their family in front of the gym and the rest of the community is encouraged to park across the street to view the graduation.”
Long Creek Office Manager Jennifer Garinger said their graduation ceremony is at 2 p.m. May 22 at the city park. Long Creek High School has five seniors graduating this year.
“It is nice this year to have more of a normal — still not completely normal because we’re not holding it indoors — graduation ceremony when we have many graduates this year,” Garinger said. “I’m excited that they can have more of normal graduation with such a large class for Long Creek.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.