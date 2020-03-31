As COVID-19 continues to affect businesses around Grant County, the Grant County Chamber of Commerce continues to do all it can to help during these tough and unsure times.
Office Manager Tammy Bremner said that Facebook has been one of the main ways the chamber has been able to help. They have been sharing posts and updates from businesses in the county. They also shared a document that lists all the restaurants open in the county with numbers and business hours.
“When you know of something that will help, just get the word out and let us know if there is anything we can do here at the chamber,” Bremner said.
The chamber also posted a bingo game on its Facebook page, an idea from Kattie Piazza, owner of House to Home and Sherrie Rininger, owner of Etc., which they saw from the chamber in Sandy, and the community can play the game for a chance to win a $25 Grant County Greenback gift certificate.
The bingo card includes activities that support local businesses through social media, shopping over the phone, purchasing gift cards and more.
To participate, comment below the bingo post on Facebook and share the actions completed to support local businesses. A “bingo” can be achieved when a player fills in five in a row or all four corners. The winner’s name will be put into a weekly drawing.
Bremner said she checks her email everyday and shares information that will be beneficial to local businesses looking for relief. She shares this info with chamber members through an email blast and added that businesses that are not members can request to receive these messages as well.
“Right now we are not catering just to chamber members,” she said. “We’d like to help all of our businesses.”
Even with businesses closed, the community can still support many of them by buying gift certificates to redeem later or continue to buy food from them, according to Bremner.
The office may not be open to the public, but the community can call the chamber and let them know if there is any way that they can help.
“My advice would be to help each other as much as we can, shop local, check on your neighbors and if you hear of a way people can help, let people know,” Bremner said.
